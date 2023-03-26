'Doctor students' to help in running dispensary

'Doctor students' pursuing Masters in Public Health (MPH) from Lucknow University (LU) will now help in running the varsity's dispensary.

The dispensary already has a physician and homeopathic doctor and will soon have a dental and an Ayurvedic clinic in which Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctors who are presently pursuing MPH at LU will extend support in treating students and teachers free of cost.

The MPH course offered at Dr Giri Lal Gupta Institute of Public Health & Public Affairs (GLGIOPH) readies professionals for leadership roles in public health and health-related agencies.

Students enrolled in two-year course study epidemiology, nutrition and public health, maternal and child health, health policy, hospital management, planning global health issues and others. LU Vice Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said: "At present we have 47 doctors enrolled in MPH course-2 MBBS, 25 BDS, 7 BAMS and 13 BHMS. All the doctors are ready to serve their institution."

said LU will be the first university in the country where a dispensary of students will be run by the students.

"All doctors enrolled in the course have volunteered for the cause. A schedule will be prepared in which doctor students will have an hourly shift at the dispensary. We will arrange for equipment and facilities," he added.