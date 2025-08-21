Dual-degree programmes: Reshaping higher education

Higher education in India is undergoing a shift with the growing popularity of dual-degree programs. These unique collaborations allow students to earn two degrees—one from an Indian university and another from a foreign partner institution—within a shorter duration and at reduced costs. Beyond academic qualifications, dual degrees offer global exposure, cross-cultural experiences, and stronger career prospects. Students develop critical skills, broaden their perspectives, and build international networks while remaining connected to home institutions. Though challenges such as workload and recognition remain, dual-degree programs signal a new era in India’s academic landscape, bridging local and global education seamlessly

The dynamics of higher education in India are changing. The pivot change is the increasing popularity of dual-degree programs. These are gaining popularity both domestically as well as globally. Apart from this, the collaborative model not only makes the student a specialist in unique fields but also enhances their skill set which further boosts their career opportunities. Today, for the first time, students can earn two degrees through one program, one from an Indian university and another foreign partner university. The trend will not only change the Indian student’s academic journey but also the Indian and international educational relations.

What are dual-degree programs?

It is a two-degree program that allows students to pursue two degrees simultaneously, typically in the same subject and at the same level of study, from two organizations. These programs are structured in collaborations where students must meet the eligibility and credit requirements of both the universities. Students usually have to take at least 30% of their credits at the Indian university while the rest are taken at the foreign institute, normally through face-to-face learning.

Recent policy revisions eased the way for Indian universities to partner with foreign institutions, eliminating the need for advance UGC approval, having high eligibility criteria for partner universities. It provides a smooth passage for Indian students to study and receive degrees from abroad. Further, for foreign students as well, it is a great way to pursue education in India.

Why are dual-degree programs becoming increasingly popular?

There are several reasons why dual-degree programs have been gaining popularity, these are:

• Time and Cost Effective: Studying one part of the program in India reduces the overall cost as compared to a whole degree in abroad, making global education more economical. It also allows students to complete both degrees in shorter duration.

• Global Exposure: Students get valuable cross-culture exposure by opting for dual-degree programs. They learn and expand their global outlook which in turn enhances their adaptability and awareness.

• Increased Career Prospects: Dual-degree offers a wide range of skills and knowledge, making students versatile and stand out from the crowd. This makes students attractive to professionals and employers, opening doors to careers globally.

• Skill Development: This approach of learning exposes students to various curriculum which helps them develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

• Networking: Students study with a diverse group of individuals which helps them build professional networks in two nations, exposed to worldwide problems and solutions.

What are the challenges and considerations with these programs?

Although the advantages are significant, there are a couple of challenges and concerns with the dual-degree programs as well. Students need to cope with added workload and there are risks of burnout. Apart from that, adjusting to varied school systems entail good time management and organization skills. There are issues with recognition and market acceptance of degrees, particularly those completed partially online or with mixed modes. Therefore, proper planning, clear advice, and strong support systems are critical for the students’ success.

The road ahead

The rise in the number of students opting for double-degree programs is an expression of a greater dream for higher education in India: building global citizens equipped with world-class knowledge and skills. With time more and more international universities are setting up partnerships with Indian institutes, these programs are set to become the pillar of the Indian academic ecosystem, bridging cultures and giving access to new worlds for students and institutions alike. To future students, a double degree program is not only an academic qualification, it is a passport to opportunity.

(The author is the Founder of Gradding.com)