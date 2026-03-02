Education initiative expands reach across schools

P&G Shiksha has announced that it has reached 1 crore children across India as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy. The initiative, which has been active for over two decades, focuses on identifying early learning gaps and providing structured academic support through partnerships with schools and educational organisations. The announcement comes at a time when national surveys continue to highlight concerns around foundational learning. According to ASER 2024, a significant proportion of Grade 5 students are still unable to read Grade 2 level text, underlining the need for early and targeted intervention. To mark the milestone, a commemorative event was held at a government tribal school in Hyderabad, reflecting the programme’s engagement with underserved communities. The initiative has evolved over the years from supporting school infrastructure to implementing classroom-based interventions, including adaptive learning tools designed to assess individual student levels and provide customised practice.

Education experts at the event emphasised the importance of early identification, consistent remediation, and collaboration between schools and community partners to strengthen long-term academic outcomes for children across diverse regions.