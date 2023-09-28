EFLU celebrates G20 Cultural Fest

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has organised G20 Cultural Fest-2023 at its Open Amphitheatre on the campus.

Student’s performed on a wide variety of themes to highlight the country’s unique unity in diversity.

Aptly highlighting the G20’s theme, “VasudaivaKutumbakam, One Earth. One Family. One Future,” students excelled in musical and dance performances.

EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar distributed the cash prizes and certificates to the winners of the painting and debate competitions held on the theme of G20.

The EFLU’s Karate team members, who won the two gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 37th Shotokan Karate THR Cup-2023 competitions held at Siddipet recently were also felicitated during the celebrations.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said that our country has proved its crucial geopolitical importance by successfully organizing the G20 summit recently in Delhi.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the students for coming up with some vibrant performances celebrating the country’s unity in diversity and its cherished cultural values for the global peace and prosperity.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. SurabhiBharati, Proctor Prof. T. Samson, Registrar I/c Prof. K. Narasimha Rao, Dean Students’ Welfare Prof. M. Hari Prasad were among those who spoke on the occasion. Around 1,000 students, faculty, and non-teaching staff attended the event.