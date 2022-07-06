EFLU launches OLLRs in five foreign languages

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has come up with yet another digital platform to offer free resources to the foreign language enthusiasts. The digital resources titled 'Open Language Learning Resources (OLLRs)' have been prepared in five foreign languages namely Chinese, Japanese, German, French, and Spanish. The OLLRs have been formally launched by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan at a grand function held in the sprawling EFL University campus on July 4.

With an objective to impart foreign language skills to the foreign language enthusiasts, the OLLRs are also being prepared in eight other languages. More than 60 lessons were made available as part of the OLLRs. The Union Minister for Education stated that EFLU has a pivotal role to play in the changing geopolitical order with its potential to promote and offer language services. "Language is the number one instrument of transformative pathway in the 21st Century, where the ideas and knowledge enjoy supremacy," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The minister also suggested that the EFLU needs to emerge as the Multidisciplinary university and expand to other disciplines to set its own benchmark, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Member of the University Grants Commission. The project OLLRs has been initiated under the University Social Responsibility (USR) conceptualized and is being implemented by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Suresh Kumar.