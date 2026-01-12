Empowering India's Youth: Celebrate The Day With Pride

Every year on January 12th, India marks National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, whose timeless teachings on self-confidence, service, and youth empowerment continue to inspire millions to date. And in 2026, as the nation reflects on the pivotal role of its youth in shaping a Viksit Bharat, corporate leaders have shared powerful messages. These quotes highlight transformative programs that equip young minds with skills, opportunities, and resilience to lead India's progress.

Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head of CSR, HDFC Bank, says, “India’s youth are central to the nation’s social and economic progress. Empowering them with the right education, skills and opportunities is a key focus of HDFC Bank Parivartan. Through our multidimensional interventions, we are strengthening learning foundations, enhancing employability and supporting leadership development across communities.

Our skilling programs have reached over 7.2 lakh youth and individuals nationwide, enabling access to quality education, market-relevant skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities. By strengthening education, enhancing employability and supporting leadership development, we aim to build enabling ecosystems where young people can realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to India’s growth story.”

Mr. Gautam Bali, Founder and Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., says, “Young people today symbolize the spirit of energy, aspirations, and values that will shape and influence the future of our country. It is very important that we provide young minds with opportunities to grow and develop in areas of leadership and innovation as we celebrate National Youth Day by reflecting on Swami Vivekananda's motto of confidence and guidance. At Vestige, we strongly believe in empowering the youth and building the nation by creating youth-led models that support entrepreneurship. Through the power of direct selling, we continue to support young voices to take control of their own future and help shape a stronger and more resilient India.”

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, says, “At McDonald’s, we believe every person has the opportunity to grow, learn, and discover their potential. Through ‘McDonald’s for Youth,’ we have supported over 2,500 young individuals in taking their first steps into the workforce, equipping them not just with skills, but with confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose. Each story of growth reminds us that meaningful opportunities can transform lives, strengthen communities, and build a foundation for a brighter future. This milestone reflects our commitment to empowering youth and creating pathways that extend far beyond the restaurant walls.”