Hyderabad Experiences Mixed Weather as Summer Approaches

Hyderabad’s weather is shifting rapidly as winter recedes and signs of summer emerge. The Meteorological Department forecasts 'mixed weather' on Tuesday, February 3, with temperatures rising over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C to 29°C, with the sun blazing strongest between 11 am and 4 pm. After 6 pm, temperatures will drop suddenly, with the minimum falling to around 17°C. Such abrupt weather changes could pose health risks, with doctors warning of increased chances of seasonal illnesses like colds and coughs.

Precautions are advised.