Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities

Upskilling has become indispensable for career progression and comes with an impressive ROI. It’s no longer just about acquiring knowledge; it’s also about staying relevant and grabbing opportunities. According to a report by Deloitte, the IoT job market alone will create 4 to 4.5 million job openings globally by 2025.

The Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report revealed that cloud computing and DevOps are among the highest-paying IT skills. The current job market demands cloud computing, IoT, and DevOps expertise. These technologies have transformed industries and created a pressing need for skilled professionals. Hence, upskilling in these latest technologies can help new graduates unlock unparalleled career opportunities and ensure a competitive edge in today’s digital landscape.

Here are some key reasons why upskilling in Cloud Computing, IoT, and DevOps is significant

Career in Cloud Computing

With roles like cloud architects, engineers, and administrators experiencing unprecedented growth, the need for cloud professionals is constantly increasing. By upskilling in cloud computing, students can design, implement, and oversee cutting-edge cloud infrastructures. They can become sought-after professionals who enhance operations and foster innovation within organizations.

Statistically reporting, NASSCOM predicts that by 2025, there will be a mind-boggling demand for 2.2 million cloud professionals in India alone. There are around 608,000 experts, but the demand far exceeds the supply.

Career in the Internet of Things

The IoT has revolutionized healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, making it a game-changer. Upskilling in IoT can be a student’s ticket to unlocking a world where interconnected devices generate vast amounts of data, fueling efficiency, empowering data analytics, and enabling automation. As the IoT landscape evolves, so do the exciting career prospects.

In India alone, the demand for IoT professionals will skyrocket by an astounding 250% in 2023. IoT stands to create up to 25,000 new jobs and drive a remarkable 4x growth in the support services sector alone.

Career in DevOps

Acquiring DevOps skills will empower students to bridge the gap between development and operations, fueling swift software delivery, heightened quality, and unparalleled operational efficiency. The demand for DevOps professionals is increasing as businesses embrace this collaboration, continuous integration, and automation approach. NASSCOM reports a staggering 200% growth in the need for DevOps professionals in 2023.

Empowering students

Students and new graduates can significantly enhance their job opportunities by pursuing degrees in IT fields and simultaneously upskilling in cloud computing, IoT, and DevOps. These emerging technologies have revolutionized various industries, making them essential components of organizational operations. While formal education provides a theoretical foundation, the practical skills acquired through upskilling differentiate candidates in the job market.

Employers value candidates who can apply theoretical concepts to real-world scenarios—someone who can solve complex problems and drive innovation. Industries across sectors, including technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail, seek individuals with expertise in these areas to optimize processes and maintain competitiveness in today’s dynamic business landscape. Combining academic and practical skills gives candidates a competitive edge and opens new doors to various job opportunities.

Industry giants, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and IBM, and those in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail, seek professionals skilled in cloud computing, IoT, and DevOps. These skills are in high demand as they drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enable effective data analytics for better decision-making and customer experiences.

Tailored Training and Certification Programs

Students must keep their career perspectives in mind when they choose to upskill. Graduates who want to excel in cloud computing, IoT, and DevOps can access diverse training and certification programs designed specifically for them. Industry-specific certifications in Cloud computing offered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud are in high demand across the globe as enterprises of all sizes and shapes are migrating to the cloud for better productivity.

Students can start exploring opportunities in the cloud domain by getting trained for certifications like AZ-900: Azure Fundamentals, AWS Cloud Practitioner, and Google Cloud Digital Leader, and quickly graduate to associate and professional level Cloud and DevOps certifications by getting trained from an authorized training partner.

Conclusion

Embracing upskilling in cloud computing, IoT, and DevOps is not only crucial but imperative for students seeking to advance their careers in the field of IT. The combination of academic knowledge and practical expertise gained through upskilling is in high demand. These sought-after skills are pivotal in reshaping industries and driving the digital transformation wave today and in the future. By investing in tailored training programs and earning relevant certifications, individuals can significantly enhance their market value and increase their education’s ROI. Upskilling is the key that enables students to confidently embark on a path of success without ever looking back.

