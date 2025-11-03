Empowering youth through vocational healthcare training

Vocational training is rapidly becoming one of the most effective pathways for young Indians to gain employable skills, especially in sectors where hands-on expertise is essential. In a major step forward, RedVersity, the academic and training arm of RED Health, has received accreditation from the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to conduct government-recognized healthcare training programs. This marks a crucial milestone in expanding vocational education and strengthening India’s healthcare workforce.

The newly approved programs — including Emergency Medical Technician (Basic), General Duty Assistant, Geriatric Care Aide, and Patient Relations Associate — are designed to provide job-oriented, practical training. Each course blends theoretical instruction with simulation-based exercises and real-world exposure, ensuring that learners gain both competence and confidence before entering the workforce.

These vocational programs are not just about training; they are about building capacity for the future. As India’s healthcare infrastructure expands, the demand for skilled allied professionals continues to grow.

Vocational training like this is vital for India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where education must align with employability.

It offers school-leavers and young graduates a direct route to sustainable careers while addressing the country’s urgent need for skilled healthcare workers.