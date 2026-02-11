English Englightens: Mastering the technique of article writing

Writing is a difficult genre of the literature of all the languages we read, write and understand. The reason is not faraway to find. The mastery of the art of writing calls for, among many other things, mastery over the grammar, word power, imaginative power and innovation in the way we write the sentences and choose the words. We usually read articles in the newspapers and magazines on the various subjects. For mastering the art of writing the articles, a writer must do the following homework very meticulously –

1. Find the sources from where the ideas for the particular article can be drawn.

2. Search the market for the articles the writer wants to write. It means the writers must know the type of papers or magazines for using their articles they have written.

3. Compile the information for the content of the article. This may involve vast research works. A lot of books, internet browsing and offline references may greatly help the writers compile the contents very conveniently.

4. Cross-check the accuracy of the facts and figures and other details used in the article.

5. Editing minutely the content to ensure that the articles carry grammatically flawless information and relevant ideas.

Choose the closest meaning of the words given in the capital letters -

1. TRAIPSE

(A) to wander

(B) to develop

(C) to release

2. TRANSPIRE

(A) to carry

(B) to occur

(C) to seize

3. METAMORPHOSE

(A) to react

(B) to transmute

(C) to waste

4. LIMPID

(A) diaphanous

(B) wild

(C) strange

5. TRAVESTY

(A) enormous

(B) hard

(C) parody

6. BEGUILE

(A.) to deceive

(B) to refuse

(C) to accuse

7. MALLEABLE

(A) slow

(B) ductile

(C) recent

8. MANUMIT

(A) to molest

(B) to require

(C) to emancipate

9. EVINCE

(A) to manifest

(B) to shock

(C) to declare

10. MARITIME

(A) marine

(B) reliable

(C) painful

Answers: 1.A 2.B 3.B 4.A 5.C 6.A 7.B 8.C 9.A 10.A

LET US KNOW THESE IDIOMS

To reach for the stars – to be highly ambitious or have a very high aim of life. (I love my economics teacher who always motivated me to reach for the stars in my life. The great people have amazing stories of their miracles in life which inspire us to reach for the stars.)

To take someone through something – to explain something to someone to help them know how something functions. (When she joined the company the manager told her that his personal assistant will take her through the job before leaving her on her own for accomplishing the responsibilities.)

To stand someone in good stead – to be very useful to someone in future (My years of struggle and hard labour stood me in good stead.

Your hard labour is bound to stand you in good stead in the years to come.)Under starter’s orders – to be ready and waiting for receiving the signal to start the race or competition, awaiting the start signal for the race or the competition. (The competitors have been under starter’s orders.)

To keep a stiff upper lip – to show the quality of self-restraint, to have the courage not to reveal emotions, to have the uncomplaining attitude of life even in difficult situations.

(She was taught to keep a stiff upper lip even during the hard times.)

WORDS WIELD POWER

SERVILE – adjective, slavish, menial, eager to please someone at the cost of self-esteem.

SHAM – noun, counterfeit, bogus, pseudo, fake.

SHOVE – verb, to thrust, to push.

SHRIVEL – verb, to wither, to wizen, to wilt, to fade.

SICKLY – adjective, unwholesome, morbid, diseased.

SILHOUETTE - noun, contour, profile, outline.

SINEWY – adjective, muscular, husky, athletic.

SINISTER – adjective, dangerous, baleful, threatening.

PROFLIGATE – adjective, widely extravagant, spendthrift, prodigal.

TORNADO – noun, a violent storm, whirlwind, typhoon, hurricane, waterspout.

COMATOSE – adjective, in coma, deeply asleep, sluggish, lethargic, torpid.

INEBRIATED –adjective, intoxicated, drunkard.

TOXIN – noun, venom, poison.

NEFARIOUS – adjective, criminal, evil, iniquitous, infamous, flagitious.

NEGATE – verb, to nullify, to abrogate, to annul, to invalidate.

NERITIC – adjective, aquatic, oceanic, marine, thalassic, pelagic, abyssal.

NIB- noun, pen point, bill, beak.

NIGGARDLY – adjective, parsimonious, miserly, penurious.

NOCTURNAL- adjective, relating to night.

NIMBLE – adjective, agile.

NOMADIC – adjective, itinerant, ambulatory.

nom de plume – noun, pseudonym, pen name, nom de guerre, alias.

NONAGE – noun, a period of youth, infancy, lack of maturity.

LET US KNOW THE USAGE OF THE FOLLOWING PREPOSITIONS

Abandoned to one’s fate.

Subject to the laws.

Abounding in or with minerals.

Absorbed in the cultivation.

Accomplished in the fine art.

Accountable to a person and accountable for a thing.

Accused of a crime.

Accustomed to the summer season or travelling.

Acquainted with a person or thing.

Adapted to new environment or climate.

Addicted to something.

Adequate to one’s need.

Affectionate to a person.

Stain on one’s character or image.

Surety for a person.

Sympathy with or for someone.

Astonished at one’s cruelty.

Aware of one’s plan.

Condemned to death.

Born of affluent parents.

Blind in one eye.

Beset with difficulties.

Angry with a person or at a thing.

DO YOU KNOW THESE WORDS?

Obstetrics – medical science dealing with pregnancy and childbirth.

Pedagogy – principles of teaching.

Demagogue – a political leader who seeks support for him or her by appealing to the prejudices of the common masses.

Dermatitis – a general term for inflammation of skin.

Dermatology – branch of medicine dealing with the skin.

Oculist –a specialist in the treatment of the disorders or diseases of the eye, an ophthalmologist.

WORD OF THE WEEK

RESOLUTE – adjective, showing great determination, having firm determination, steadfast, staunch, noun - a resolute person. (She is a resolute wrestler. She is resolute in her determination to make her career in the politics.)

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)