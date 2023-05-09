Excerpts from an interview with Garv Agarwal, Director of DRS & Edify School

If you had the opportunity to make one change to improve the quality of education at your school, what would it be?

My focus is on enhancing students’ communication skills and promoting all-round development based on the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). I firmly believe that this change is not limited to our school but should be implemented across all schools in India. The objective is to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By emphasising effective communication and fostering holistic development, Edify World School aims to empower students to excel academically and personally. For this change to be embraced by all schools in the country, ensuring that every student receives a well-rounded education that prepares them for future success.

Which subject areas do you think are most important for students to learn?

The significance of communication language skills, logical thinking, critical thinking and creative thinking when considering the subject areas that are most important for students to learn, these skills play a significant role in personal growth and future success. Effective communication enables individuals to express themselves clearly and engage in meaningful interactions.

Logical thinking helps in problem-solving and making sound decisions based on reasoning. Critical thinking encourages individuals to analyze information critically, question assumptions, and develop independent thoughts. Creative thinking fosters innovation, originality, and the ability to think outside the box. By focusing on these skills, students can develop a strong foundation for their academic and professional journey.

Future of Edify School

To include expansion not only within the country but also internationally. This ambitious plan reflects the school’s commitment to growth and a desire for global recognition. By expanding its reach beyond national boundaries, Edify World School aims to provide its unique educational offerings to students around the world. This international expansion demonstrates a vision for embracing diverse cultures, fostering global perspectives, and creating opportunities for students to thrive on a global scale. With this strategic approach, Edify World School seeks to establish its name as a leading institution in the global educational landscape.

Advice for students

I want to encourage students to look beyond their academic scores and focus on the knowledge and skills they acquire. To pursue interests, think outside the box, and become responsible citizens of India. Encouraging individuality, he advises students to choose their own unique path for the future rather than blindly following the crowd. By emphasising the importance of personal growth, critical thinking and independent decision-making, he inspires students to develop their own identities and contribute meaningfully to society. This advice serves as a reminder for students to prioritize their own passions and aspirations while preparing for a successful and fulfilling future.