Executive programme in healthcare leadership launched

A new Executive Development Programme in Global Strategy and Leadership for Healthcare Professionals has been introduced through a collaboration between XLRI Jamshedpur and Sorbonne Business School. The programme is aimed at senior professionals working across the healthcare sector.

The 10-month blended course is designed to build leadership capabilities in key areas such as strategy, finance, governance, technology and ethics. It combines online learning with a short on-campus immersion at the XLRI Delhi campus, allowing participants to engage in both virtual and in-person academic sessions. The curriculum is structured around major aspects of modern healthcare leadership. It includes topics such as decision-making, organisational strategy, financial management, business models, technology integration, corporate governance and ethical challenges. Participants will also work on a capstone project to apply their learning to real-world scenarios.

The programme adopts applied learning methods, including case discussions, simulations and interactive sessions. It is intended to help professionals understand how to manage complex healthcare systems, align technology with organisational goals and respond to evolving industry demands.

The course is open to a wide range of professionals, including hospital administrators, healthcare executives, senior clinicians, consultants, policymakers and professionals from pharmaceuticals, life sciences and medical technology sectors. Eligibility requires a recognised academic qualification along with relevant work experience.

The initiative comes at a time when the healthcare sector is facing increasing complexity and demand for skilled leadership. Industry estimates suggest a growing need for professionals who can manage large organisations, drive innovation and ensure effective governance in healthcare systems.

The programme will be delivered through a digital learning platform supported by live lectures, assignments, workshops and project work. A five-day campus module at the Delhi campus will provide additional hands-on learning and interaction opportunities. On completion, participants will receive certification from both XLRI and Sorbonne Business School, reflecting the programme’s academic collaboration and global orientation.