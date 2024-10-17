From city to the world stage: Aarohi’s dance journey

Aarohi’s dance journey began at the age of 4, and her passion has only grown over the years. Today, she’s an accomplished young dancer, known for her dedication and versatility across diverse dance styles. From Pune to international stages, Aarohi’s story is one of ambition, perseverance, and a love for dance that transcends boundaries.



Aarohi has mastered an impressive range of dance styles, including Kathak, hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, Bollywood, waacking, bachata, locking, popping, crump, and belly dance. Her commitment is extraordinary; each weekend, she travels from Pune to Mumbai to attend her dance classes. This dedication has not only honed her skills but has also provided her with the opportunity to train with top dance instructors, continually pushing her limits and expanding her artistic expression.

Her breakthrough came when she competed with her mother on the dance reality show *Me Honar Superstar Jodi No. 1*, where they reached the top 8. Their participation as a mother-daughter “Jodi” was a unique highlight, showcasing Aarohi’s talent and her mother’s support. Unfortunately, due to her mother’s health, they had to withdraw from the show, a setback that Aarohi handled with grace. Despite this challenge, her talent didn’t go unnoticed. Soon after, Aarohi achieved an incredible feat by making it to the finals of the World Hip Hop Competition in the United States. Her participation in this prestigious event, representing India as part of the first team under age 13, was a result of her victory in the Indian Hip Hop Competition the previous year.

Aarohi’s journey has been shaped not only by her commitment but also by the unwavering support of her family and her school, VIBGYOR High, NIBM. Her family’s encouragement has provided her with the freedom to pursue her passion, while her school has been instrumental in offering a balanced environment that promotes academic excellence alongside her artistic endeavors. VIBGYOR High’s Dance Curriculum, included in their SPA (Sports and Performing Arts) sessions, has offered her continuous opportunities for practice, competitions, and performances. The school has ensured that she excels academically even as she dedicates herself to dance, allowing her to practice for over five hours a day to refine her craft.

Aarohi’s dedication is a source of immense pride for her family, teachers, and friends, who all recognize the talent and hard work behind her achievements. As she prepares for her journey to the World Hip Hop Competition, the future holds tremendous promise for Aarohi. Her unyielding commitment, coupled with the strong support system around her, is likely to propel her toward even greater accomplishments.

With her incredible skill and passion, Aarohi is already an inspiration to young dancers everywhere. As she continues to embrace new challenges and dance her way across international stages, she exemplifies how commitment, family support, and educational encouragement can together enable a young artist to reach remarkable heights. There is no doubt that Aarohi’s journey has only just begun, and the world stage eagerly awaits her next performance.