From reimagining education to helping students redefine future

With the class 12th board results drawing near, instead of feeling respite, students are becoming more concerned about the next leg of their academic journey, i.e., taking different competitive exams. To crack these career-defining exams, getting the right guidance and following the right study strategy is crucial. To resolve this conundrum of which stream to choose, which college to apply for, and which career to prepare for, students need the right coaching institutes to assist them in discovering their true aptitude, potential, interest inclination, and above all, a personalized examination strategy.



To survive the cut-throat exam competition and get into one of the country's leading colleges, it is important for students to gain clarity about their strengths, weaknesses, career interests, and most suited career field as per their aptitude. In today's era, the coaching sector has taken the role of both tutor and counselor, who aids students with all the required resources, information, and services.

With the increasing significance of coaching, it has grown to the level that today it operates parallel to the traditional schooling system. It supports the latter by helping students sharpen their concepts and fill in the multiple gaps left by the traditional learning system. With the right assistance and mentorship, a good coaching centre can open up different avenues and career paths for the students to explore.

Post 12th, when students are at a critical juncture of choosing the career path that caters to their interests and capabilities, a good coaching centre helps them take the right step to avoid any missteps. This has led to a boom in the rise of coaching centres in India. According to Statista, the coaching sector focusing on entrance exams was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach $3.99 billion by 2025.

Over time, coaching institutes have also evolved in terms of their offerings, including resources, faculty, individual attention, and personalized earning plan. They very well understand that each student has different interests, skills, and talents, so the guidance each student requires also varies accordingly. To achieve the same, coaching centres are embracing advanced technology facilitating a more customisable learning plan based on individual interests, skills, capabilities, and knowledge. Many have even invested in new-age ed-tech platforms powered by robust modern technology to analyse students' levels, growth graphs, and an action plan to achieve the set goal.

Unlike schools that focus on attaining holistic knowledge, the coaching centres follow a more target-oriented approach concentrated on achieving higher scores in the respective exams. They focus on ensuring that students crack the competitive exams or get into select colleges. Coaching centres also equip students with all the relevant information, apt notes, and mock tests along with concept clarity of specific areas that students need to work upon. With such well-targeted strategies at play, students' progress in the right direction.

Gaining the right direction is vital for students, especially those stepping right out of school as it is equivalent to breaking away from their cocoon. While many mentors and teachers might provide advice, students also need the experience of learning through educational technology and to be well-versed with the advanced learning platforms. In recent times, with the sweeping transition towards online education, coaching centres have elevated their offerings. They are using several technological tools to infuse students with the knack of excelling in certain subjects and cracking competitive exams. Thus, it has become imperative for students not to delay their decision centering choosing the right coaching academy.

We suggest student's research well and thoroughly do all the groundwork before zeroing down on the institution that best fits their requirements. In the age of fierce competition, the right coaching institute can make a lot of difference as they act as a propeller, aiding students to achieve their goals, no matter how high they seem at the start. In this exciting academic journey ahead, we wish all the students the best of luck and hope their sincere endeavors bring them success and lead them toward a bright career.

(The author is the CEO, TOPRANKERS)