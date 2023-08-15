G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy

Hyderabad: In a collaboration between the Akashvani, Regional News Unit (RNU), Hyderabad, Prasar Bharati (GOI), and IIT Hyderabad (IITH), an event of profound significance unfolded as Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH delivered the Inaugural Address by sharing how Digital Transformation at IITH is transforming the paradigm of Digital Literacy in the educational ecosystem. The event flags off in the kind presence of MS Mahesh, IIS, Deputy Director, RNU Hyderabad, Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma (Dean-SRC, IITH) & Dr Mudrika Khandelwal (Dean-ACR, IITH) on Monday, at IITH.

The event, held in Hybrid Mode, featured a captivating Panel Discussion on Digital Transformation and Digital Literacy, serving as an avenue for insightful discourse and knowledge exchange.

The event brought together a distinguished panel of experts, each lending their unique insights to the conversations. Prof Kiran K Kuchi, renowned for his work in 5G, 6G and Founder of WiSig Networks & Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IITH, Prof P Rajalakshmi, a prominent figure in Autonomous Navigation Research and Project Director of 1st-of-its-kind Test Bed - TiHAN & Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IITH, and Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean (Alumni & Corporate Relations, IITH) graced the event as esteemed panelists. The panel’s discussions, guided by the expertise of Prof CS Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy), as the Moderator, delved into the depths of digital transformation and its impact on society.

Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, said, “IITH has been at the forefront of Digital Transformation & Digital Literacy, be it Centre like TiHAN, work on 5G & 6G via homegrown WiSig, Hybrid Classrooms & Open-to-All-Teaching [OAT] by IITH are a few to name. The event stands as a testament to the power of collaborative knowledge-sharing. Our esteemed panelists have shed light on the critical role of digital literacy in shaping our future, and their insights will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact and encourage many others to invent & innovate in technology for humanity.”

The event marked a significant step towards fostering a deeper understanding of digital transformation and literacy as we strive to embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age.The panel has delved into the significant aspects of ongoing digital transformation, exploring its opportunities, challenges, and strategies to create a more inclusive digital landscape. The experts in the panel emphasized that the ongoing digital transformation benefits all segments of society only when it is made more reliable, authenticated, and Vernacular-friendly. The panel has also emphasized the existence of a digital divide, where certain groups have limited access to technology and digital resources. This divide can be based on factors such as socioeconomic status, geographical location, age, and gender. Strategies were discussed to bridge this gap through initiatives like affordable internet access, digital literacy programs, and community technology centres.