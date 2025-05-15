GAAD highlights the need for accessible tech

Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), observed on May 15, 2025, is a worldwide event dedicated to promoting digital access. In an increasingly digital world, GAAD serves as a powerful reminder that accessibility is not just a feature—it’s a necessity.

GAAD focuses on “Inclusive Innovation for a Connected World.”

The day encourages tech developers, designers, educators, and organizations to reflect on how digital products and services can be more inclusive. Whether it’s websites, mobile apps, virtual classrooms, or smart devices, making these platforms accessible ensures that no one is left behind.

Accessibility is about creating digital environments where everyone, regardless of physical, cognitive, or sensory ability, can navigate and interact without obstacles. It involves tools like screen readers, voice recognition software, keyboard-friendly navigation, closed captions, and alternative text for images—features that make digital spaces usable for all.

Beyond technology, GAAD is also a call for cultural awareness and empathy. Accessibility means fostering environments—online and offline—where people with disabilities are seen, heard, and empowered to participate fully. Events around the world this year include accessibility audits, inclusive design workshops, hackathons, and awareness campaigns in schools and workplaces.