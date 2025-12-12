MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th Dec 2025

Open defiance of the high command

Apropos to “K’taka power struggle may dent Cong image nationally,” (THI, Dec 11). The Karnataka Congress government’s leadership imbroglio, fuelled by competing factions loyal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, has snowballed into a major crisis for a party high command already seen as weak and indecisive.

The tensions escalated further after Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra, publicly asserted that his father was elected for a full five-year term and would remain Chief Minister throughout, a declaration seen as undermining party discipline. This open defiance highlights how Karnataka leaders show scant regard for the authority of the central leadership. At a time when the party is facing repeated electoral setbacks, such instability only deepens its vulnerabilities.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Indecisive stance costing Congress dear

This has reference to your editorial ‘K’taka power struggle may dent Cong image nationally’. It is said that the high command itself is undecided over the matter – a section favouring D K Shivakumar to take over the reins of the government as CM.

People of Karnataka seem to view the situation as an internal issue of Congress which is unlikely to have serious consequences. The stalled infrastructure projects and attempts to impose new additional tax and enhanced fare to garner revenue is a serious grouse cited by the people which brooks no causal approach by the government for a meaningful redressal.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

GOP needs to pull up its socks, urgently

Your elaborate editorial on Karnataka power struggle within Congress party should be treated as final alarm bell by its High Command. There is a saying “ Wise people learn from the mistakes of others ; Ordinary people learn from their mistakes ; And Fools continuously fail to learn from their mistakes at all “.

This popular saying should make Congress to introspect and act suitably before it is too late and too little. There is a lurking danger of seeding of dictatorial tendencies in the ruling BJP for lack of a strong and effective opposition at national and state levels. Streamlining of internal functioning of Congress , thus, contributes to a strong Indian democracy.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad

Why is Delhi dithering?

The high command maintaining silence to honour the power-sharing formula of two-and-half-years given at the time of formation of government in the state in 2023 by adding a new dimension to the “Change of guard” issue is nothing but its old ways of buying time instead of resolving the issue decisively and transparently.

There is no iota of doubt that this will not only risk a rebellion within the party like in Rajasthan that could damage its prospects in future elections but also end up paying a heavy price with a vertical break-up of the party.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Remembering the Mahakavi

On Mahakavi Bharatiyar’s birth anniversary, we honour this inspiring poet who led India from confusion, commotion, chaos, and crises to connection, communication, cooperation, collaboration, and finally, celebration of freedom. His verses ignite patriotism eternally.

TS Karthik, Chennai

Is Mamata inspired by Jagan?

West Bengal Chief Minister’s incitement to the women voters in her state to get ready to attack the SIR implementation machinery with their kitchen implements in case their votes are at risk to be taken away by the police forces deployed from New Delhi is on similar lines with that of the stand taken by the YSRC Party by its ex CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

As can be seen,in his exhortation to his party cadres to deal with its Opposition party with “ Rappa,Rappa “ slogans aiming at doing away with that party at the next hustings.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Diwali festival gets its due

It is proud moment for every Indian as Diwali which is known as Deepavali or festival lights was added to existing 15 items of India to the list of Intangible Cultural Heiritage (ICH) of UNESCO on Wednesday.

The rare recognition to festival of lights not only gives global identity to the festival but also it enthuses the public in general, particularly potters community, crackers manufacturers, sweet sellers, priests, farmers, artisans.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP