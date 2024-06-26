Gen Z workers more motivated to work when management delivers on promises

New Delhi: Gen Z employees in India are more motivated to work when they see management deliver on promises and when they can bring their authentic selves to work, a report showed.

When management delivers, Gen Z employees are 2.6 times more likely to stay motivated and when they can be their true selves at the workplace, they are 2.8 times more likely to remain motivated, according to the report by Great Place To Work India, a workplace assessment and recognition firm. Almost one-fifth of the workforce in India is Gen Z today, and they come with fresh perspectives and bold expectations that push leaders to evolve.

Around 85 per cent of Gen X employees report the most positive experience of workplace culture, whereas there is significant room for improvement in culture experience for Gen Z and millennial employees, the report showed.

The research finds that the psychological and emotional well-being of female employees are primarily driven by specific factors that leaders can target to boost their perception of safety at the workplace.

According to the report, organisations in the country are performing better than their counterparts in countries like Japan, Germany, and France.

However, they still need to catch up with organizations in countries like China and Brazil.

“India’s economic rise to a global powerhouse is a testament to its forward-thinking businesses.

This economic surge is poised to continue, with projections indicating a phenomenal leap for the Indian economy, reaching a staggering $7 trillion by 2030,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.