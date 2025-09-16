GIMT students engage in collaborative problem-solving at Internal Hackathon 2025

The Department of Computer Science & Engineering at Global Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT), Krishnanagar, hosted the Internal Hackathon 2025. The event provided a platform for students to engage in creative thinking, collaboration, and practical problem-solving.

Over the course of two days, students from both Engineering and Management streams participated, presenting projects that addressed a variety of real-world issues. The hackathon encouraged teams to combine technical skills and innovative approaches to create solutions with practical applications. Participants worked together to develop prototypes, models, and software tools, demonstrating how diverse perspectives can lead to well-rounded outcomes.

The event brought forward the value of interdisciplinary learning, as teams integrated knowledge from multiple areas to tackle challenges. The projects ranged from technology-driven solutions to models aimed at improving daily life, reflecting the participants’ commitment to applying academic knowledge in meaningful ways.

The hackathon also offered students opportunities to practice leadership, communication, and teamwork—skills that are increasingly important in today’s professional environment. Working under time constraints, students learned how to stay focused, adapt to changes, and solve problems efficiently. Dr. Sudipto Bhattacharyya, Principal of GIMT, remarked on the significance of such events in providing students with a chance to apply their learning to practical challenges. He emphasized the importance of nurturing curiosity and persistence when approaching complex problems. Subhankar Das, Executive Chairman of Global Knowledge Campus, highlighted the role of collaborative experiences in expanding students’ thinking and problem-solving abilities. He pointed out that such events encourage participants to explore ideas without limitations and to work towards impactful solutions.

The Internal Hackathon 2025 aimed to create an environment where students could experiment, learn from one another, and build on shared knowledge. The experience also helped prepare them for larger, competitive platforms by simulating real-world scenarios where innovation and collaboration are key.

Through the event, participants gained insights into applying their skills beyond the classroom. The hackathon underscored the importance of fostering a learning culture that promotes exploration, creativity, and resilience in the face of challenges. It also reflected a growing focus on equipping students to think critically and work cooperatively, skills that are essential in an ever-changing world.