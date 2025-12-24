Grade 9 student takes vision-health initiative ‘eye can do wonders’ to united nations

Shruti Lakshmi Mannepalli, a Grade 9 student from Phoenix Greens School, India represented the country at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, marking a significant milestone for young innovators working on global social challenges. She was among a select group of students chosen to present impact-driven projects with the potential to create measurable change.

At the summit, Shruti presented her initiative titled “Eye Can Do Wonders,” a vision-health project focused on early detection of eyesight issues in children. The initiative addresses a critical yet often overlooked problem: undiagnosed vision impairments that negatively affect children’s learning outcomes, confidence, and overall development. According to studies, millions of children struggle academically due to correctable vision problems that go unnoticed in their early years.

Shruti’s project aims to create awareness around children’s eye health, encourage routine vision screenings, and facilitate timely access to eye check-ups and corrective solutions such as prescription glasses. The initiative also emphasizes educating parents and educators about the signs of vision difficulties so that intervention can occur before learning gaps widen.

By focusing on prevention and early action, “Eye Can Do Wonders” seeks to remove avoidable barriers to education and help children reach their full academic potential. Shruti’s work highlights how a simple intervention—clear vision—can significantly improve classroom engagement, comprehension, and long-term learning outcomes.

Speaking about her experience at the United Nations, Shruti emphasized the broader impact of her mission, noting that even small changes can transform a child’s future. Presenting her idea on a global platform allowed her to engage with policymakers, educators, and fellow young changemakers from around the world, further strengthening her resolve to scale the initiative.

Shruti’s participation at the UN Summit underscores the growing role of youth-led innovation in addressing real-world challenges. Through “Eye Can Do Wonders,” she demonstrates how empathy, research, and action can combine to create meaningful social impact—proving that age is no barrier to leadership or global contribution.