How EdTech equipping youth with cutting-edge courses

Introduction



The projections around education have been undergoing a gradual shift over the last decade. Domain skills need to be supported with specialized skills that will enable learners and professionals to gather the required visibility to get a job.

It has also become vital to apply these skills in real-life situations, enabling professionals to move forward with their career growth and prospects.

Role of EdTechs

Enterprises these days are on thelookout for multi-skilled individuals, who are digitally literate. EdTechplays a critical role inpreparing learners and professionals with the relevant skills required by the workforce that will enable them to bridge the gap that is currently faced by the corporates.

EdTechplays a critical role in helping learners and professionals identify their distinctive skills, by counseling them at regular intervals, even during the course of the programme.