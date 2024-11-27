How higher education is opening doors to employment success

Higher education arouses personal development and growth while rendering individuals with opportunities to learn and grow. It also enhances their critical thinking abilities, analytical and communication skills for professional achievement and success. Additionally, higher education facilitates cognitive and personal growth, fosters self-awareness and nurtures an individual’s ability to actively contribute towards society. In addition to the benefits listed above, it can be concluded that higher education is not the sole route to finding happiness or success; rather, it offers a bundle of opportunities for those who choose to pursue it

Dr Ashutosh Pandey

In the recent past, there has been an ongoing debate on the importance of higher education for a successful career. Many job seekers and learners have been questioning the necessity of higher education to build their respective careers in certain fields. Concerning these doubts, it is imperative to understand that while some education is important for future success and human development, higher education depicts the knowledge that an individual has earned with the degree of specialisation. Additionally, higher education also helps as evidence that an individual possesses the required theories, skills and principles to work for a variety of aspirations and responsibilities. There are several other benefits of higher education discussed in the article concerning attaining employment success.

Benefits of Higher Education

Higher education is an important factor in evaluating successful employment and life. It is the key to unlock numerous opportunities, both professional and personal. In the present global economy, the pivotal role of higher education cannot be understated. According to the Statista report, the higher education market size in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% annually from 2023 to 2028. International cooperation and cross-border educational initiatives will lead to this development. Additionally, universities are inviting students from various regions to attain higher education.

Here’s a look at some of the significant benefits that higher education contributes to employment success:

Wide-Range of Opportunities:

Higher education paves the way for multiple employment opportunities. Students acquiring higher education degrees have more chances of getting an advantage in getting jobs over the ones with lesser qualifications. Moreover, higher education can also open doors for budding entrepreneurs who wish to own a business.

Corporate Networking:

Students obtaining higher education get the privilege to build their network and connect with other individuals from different backgrounds. This not only helps in facilitating their professional growth but also leads them to lucrative projects and ventures.

Financial Stability:

An individual with a higher education degree can become more financially secure while also becoming competent in dealing with future financial problems. Furthermore, individuals may make more solid monetary and financial selections if they possess appropriate information and abilities obtained via their higher education degree.

Personal Development:

Higher education arouses personal development and growth while rendering individuals with opportunities to learn and grow. It also enhances their critical thinking abilities, analytical and communication skills for professional achievement and success. Additionally, higher education facilitates cognitive and personal growth, fosters self-awareness and nurtures an individual’s ability to actively contribute towards society. In addition to the benefits listed above, it can be concluded that higher education is not the sole route to finding happiness or success; rather, it offers a bundle of opportunities for those who choose to pursue it.

(The author is Marketing Professor, Fore School of Management)