How student-led learning transforms education

Classroom learning is for the students. What happens when it is by the students? Experiences emanating from repeated trials on ‘self-driven learning’ suggest that when students drive the class, learning becomes much more enjoyable and participative. However, faculty needs to be careful in filling the essential gap and creating aha moments.

Reversing the role

Sometimes reversing the role helps in maximising students’ learning. Learner-centric teaching must entail such reversal in roles, even if it is just for experimentation. This allows the learners to express their hidden worries, which otherwise they could not express with the teacher.

It lies at the heart of changing roles thousands of teachers are contemplating adopting. Students are active creators of knowledge. They are being allowed by many teachers to stay at the center of learning activity and be active partners in the learning process. It is not about teaching the same thing repeatedly, in a similar manner to each class over time and to each student the same learning year after year. As Socrates rightly pointed out, a good teacher is the one who burns his notes every year! Are we burning our method of teaching every year?

It is different from the day-to-day role of a teacher where ‘What, When and How of teaching’ is pre-fixed year after year. Most teachers who are respected by their students are found to discover ways to make students passionate participants in the teaching process by providing experiential learning opportunities, project-based, tour-based educational adventures.

These teachers know for sure that in order to make students take responsibility for their own learning, the teaching and learning must relate to their lives, and learning activities must have natural curiosity. Also, assessment must be in-built into the learning process.

When do students work harder?

Invariably, students work harder when teachers give them a role. Great teachers know the way to make students enter into such learning contracts. They help students prepare their own learning plans and decide the way they would like to accomplish what they agreed to learn.

Assigning the task of leading the discussion works wonders and many teachers found it effective. Additionally, when students are offered the freedom to shape their learning journey, they start taking ownership of their education.

This shift from mere consumption to active engagement allows for a comprehensive understanding and long-term retention. Teachers who motivate students to explore areas of interest and stay curious often witness enhanced enthusiasm and creativity in them.

When learners are provided with the opportunity to lead discussions, suggest ideas, or even teach peers, they start believing in themselves as capable contributors. Teachers play a vital role in supporting this process, guiding the students whenever required and getting involved only when it is necessary to maintain direction and depth.

Finally, student-led learning nurtures a culture of co-creation. It is not just about switching roles but about building an association where both teacher and student learn from each other and transform the education landscape.

This shift also promotes inclusivity as students from different socio-economic backgrounds bring distinctive perspectives to the classroom, enriching discussions and cultivating empathy. When students feel that their opinions are being heard and valued, they contribute meaningfully and question conventional thinking.

Student-led learning also promotes resilience and adaptability, as when students take ownership of their learning, they face challenges that demand a problem-solving attitude. Be it navigating conflicts or honing their strategy continuously, these experiences empower them to flourish in an era of uncertainty.

Furthermore, this approach cultivates leadership characteristics from an early age. Students who lead discussions, organise projects, or mentor peers envision themselves as effective leaders. They assign responsibilities and encourage collaboration. This not only boosts confidence but also creates a sense of accountability and purpose.

A key advantage of student-led projects is that they motivate learners to explore real-world challenges, such as climate change, social justice, and more. By comprehending the pressing issues of today, students realise the relevance of their education and build a profound sense of purpose. This connection enhances civic awareness and prepares them to be responsible citizens and impactful contributors to society.

In learning environments where autonomy is encouraged, students often set personal benchmarks, monitor their progress, and seek feedback. This self-directed behaviour develops essential life skills like time management, reflective thinking, and goal setting.

It is also important to mention that embracing technology can be a key driver for student-led learning. Digital tools can enable students to leverage comprehensive research, deliver creative presentations, and collaborate with groups and students across the globe. It also allows them to become digital citizens and utilise these tools responsibly.

In the long run, student-led learning future-proofs individuals to navigate emerging challenges, and integrating this approach into the education framework can promote creativity and deeper engagement in the classroom. This will continue to shape lifelong learners who are curious, confident, and capable of driving positive societal change.

(The author is Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management.)