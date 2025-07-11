Live
Hyd student awarded global citizen scholarship
Delhi: Global Indian International School (GIIS) held a felicitation ceremony at Aerocity, Delhi, to honour this year’s recipients of its flagship Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) — a prestigious initiative that supports outstanding students with access to world-class education abroad.
Among the ten scholars selected nationwide was Duaa Ahamed Sherief from Hyderabad, recognised for her academic achievements and leadership potential. As part of the scholarship, Duaa will pursue Grades 11 and 12 at the GIIS SMART Campus in Singapore, with the full cost of tuition, boarding, and living expenses — amounting to ₹1 crore over two years — fully covered by the GCS programme. Students can choose between the CBSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) curricula at the campus.
“The Global Citizen Scholarship goes beyond financial support; it empowers dreams,” said Pramod Tripathi, Director of Academics at Global Schools Group. “We are investing in students who demonstrate vision, empathy, and a commitment to shaping a better world.”
Duaa was chosen through a multi-stage selection process that assessed academic records, problem-solving abilities, social responsibility, and leadership potential. Her selection reflects the GCS programme’s broader aim of nurturing students who not only perform well academically but also show a drive to create positive societal change.
“Receiving the Global Citizen Scholarship is a defining moment,” said Duaa. “It has validated my efforts and inspired me to lead with purpose, learn with passion, and give back meaningfully. I see this as just the beginning.”