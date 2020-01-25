Hyderabad: Bhavan's School holds 45th Annual Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Bhavan's Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Sainikpuri, celebrated its 45th Annual Day on Thursday. Swati Lakra, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order & I/C Women Safety, Telangana was the chief guest. It was presided by IYR Krishna Rao, former Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh & Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sainikpuri Kendra.



The other dignitaries included the Vice Chairman, Air. Cmdre J L N Sastry (Retd.), VSM, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sainikpuri Kendra, Hon.Director, Bhavan's Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Gp.Capt.(Retd). D Ramanaiah and the Heads of other sister institutions. The programme took off with the lighting of lamp followed by a dance invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesh and goddess Saraswathi. Our principal B. Jyothi Aparna presented the school Annual report.

The Chief Guest Swati Lakra congratulated all the people associated with the Vidyalaya. She was highly impressed by the Sarva Dharma Prayer. She congratulated the school authorities for aiming at the personality development of the children. She said that the children should be given the freedom to dream and aim to fulfil their dreams. She stressed the need to respect Gurus and it should be taught at home.

The cultural show clearly showcased the theme "Women Empowerment" which is the favourite subject that our esteemed chief guest also is working for. About 110 kindergarten students gave a splendid dance performance highlighting the need for the girl child to break free from the stereotypes. The students from the primary wing depicted the theme "Unity in Diversity" in a beautiful dance that portrayed the various dance forms of India.

To keep up with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the secondary wing students presented a skit in English highlighting the importance of Truth and the need to implement "Swatchbharat" programme. The primary wing students gave a glimpse of Indian Yogic Journey down the ages through a battle that glorifies our first guru "The Mother and our Aacharyas" like swami Vivekananda, who are divine.

The cultural programme ended with a ballet presented by the middle school students "Nav Bharat" which highlighted the importance of our soldiers, the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and the great vision for Nav Bharat.

The programme that was appreciated by one and all was presented by about 700 students. Vice-Principal Dr. C. Srilatha proposed the vote of thanks and the programme came to an end with national anthem.