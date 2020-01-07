Hyderabad: IEEE, Hyderabad holds AHCSSC '20

Hyderabad: IEEE Hyderabad Section conducted their 3rd flagship Computer Society event - AHCSSC'20. This was organised at Anurag Group of Institutions, Ghatkesar with media partners - Asia Inc. 500. About 350+ students from 21 colleges attended the event. Chief Guest, Ramadevi, OSD, Govt. of Telangana spoke about emerging technologies and how students can leverage from them.



Guest of Honour, Rama Iyer, CIO - T-Hub said ''Events like this will help facilitate and nurture the future leaders of the country and contribute to their career growth" . Guest of Honour, Raghavendra Hunasgi - Global Convener, Asia Inc. 500 shared his wonderful journey on how he became Digital Transformation Leader and Global Shaper - World Economic Forum.

Akhil Ageer - Fellow, Govt. of Telangana addressed the gathering by giving them insights of State offerings for students and on his journey in IEEE. Techimax showed their product use case and Hbots explained about the Hlabs to the students for the future in Robotics.