Hyderabad: Santa Claus for the impoverished

Hyderabad: "Help those less fortunate than you, for it is real human existence," is what these two youngsters believe in. Christmas is a festival of love, togetherness, and gifts. Few children cannot afford all that we have. These two youngsters in the city have been celebrating their Christmas with these people for the past three years.



To make these li'l children and the impoverished people happy every year during Christmas, Rhea Singh and Nehal Kapoor has been celebrating their Christmas with those in the government schools and the needy living on the roads. Rhea and Nehal are no less than a 'Santa Claus' for these kids.

"What all do kids need? Someone to be with them, talk smile, play and dance with them. And joy of being around them is an immensely different experience. These poor kids with economical low background get amazed when they see people like us around them, always eager to show their talent," Says Nehal Kapoor, a final year MBA student.

We throw several things which we do not need. We clean our wardrobe and find many old clothes and other items that are of no use for us but can be very useful for someone living on the roads. The smile and happiness that we get to see after gifting them these clothes and food is something that can not be explained and brings satisfaction within ourselves.

Rhea, an entrepreneur and a resident of Mansarovar Heights, Secunderabad said, "Happiness for me was to see the satisfaction and joy on the faces of each student when they met their beloved Santa. This was the perfect way to end the year on a high note. We are not an NGO. We do not have any volunteers. People of our society collect different clothes, chocolates, gifts and many other things which we distribute in different schools and anyone whom we find on roads."

With desire to build a career of their passion, the children talked about becoming a dancer, police officer, cricketer and countless other ambitions. Explaining the reason behind the initiative Nehal and Rhea said, "Every person has needs and these little kids just need small gifts and motivation."

Gifting them joy to make Christmas special, the founder distributed woollens, toys, caps and toffees to the kids.

Dressed in white costume and white bears, these both youngsters sang 'ho ho ho' and gave toffees to children and women. The smiles on their faces spoke volumes of the joy they felt in getting to play the games, and dancing to merry music.