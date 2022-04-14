Hygiene awareness programme organised 

A Hyderabad-based NGO Learning Space Foundation organised an awareness programme at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Osman Nagar in Tellapur Mandal of Sangareddy district, Telangana recenlty. Keeping in mind the rising importance of hygiene during the pandemic, they also distributed hygiene kits sponsored by Engage Bay Inc to 170 girls studying in the school. This programme was held to spread awareness on basic hygiene and menstrual hygiene and personal safety.

Learning Space Foundation is on a mission of safety and well-being of the children and women. They understand the importance of personal hygiene for girls, especially the underprivileged ones. Sanitary napkins are a necessity for every menstruating girl, but for many girls from weaker sections of the society, it is a luxury.

Due to lack of resources and low awareness levels, they resort to unhygienic ways to cope with periods, which leads to infections. So, Kaumudi Nagaraju - Founder & Executive Director and Sridevi Putta - Director Public Relations explained the adolescent girls about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, basic hygiene practices such as brushing teeth and washing hands, good menstrual hygiene practices, having nutritious food and personal safety. They talked about how good hygiene reduces the incidence of infections and ensures a healthier and happier life.