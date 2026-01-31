IIHM to host young chef olympiad 2026, bringing student chefs from 50 nations

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is set to host the 12th edition of the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO 2026), the world’s largest gathering of student chefs, bringing together young culinary talent from 50 countries. Conceived in India and recognised globally, the Olympiad has grown from a competition into a platform that promotes culinary education, cultural exchange, and global friendship among the next generation of hospitality professionals.

With the theme “Preserving the World’s Global Culinary Heritage through AI,” YCO 2026 places students at the centre of a global conversation on how technology can support tradition, ethics, and creativity in the culinary arts. The theme reflects the Olympiad’s evolution into a learning ecosystem where young chefs explore innovation while respecting culinary heritage. The Opening Ceremony of YCO 2026 will be held in Bengaluru on February 1, 2026, marking the formal commencement of the Olympiad with participation from all competing nations. Hyderabad will play a significant role in the international event by hosting two major engagements. On February 2, 2026, the city will host the United World of Young Chefs (UWYC) International Food Festival, followed by the first competitive round of YCO 2026 on February 3, 2026.

The UWYC International Food Festival, one of YCO’s most anticipated non-competitive showcases, will take place at The Glass Onion, Gachibowli, with support from Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy. Designed as a celebration of culinary diplomacy, the festival will feature student chefs and mentors from 10 countries, including France, Scotland, Belarus, Greece, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ireland and Switzerland. Each participating nation will present traditional and signature dishes prepared live at dedicated food counters.

A special highlight of the festival will be the felicitation of 15 distinguished chefs from Hyderabad, who will be honoured as “ICON Chefs of Hyderabad” for their contributions to the city’s culinary scene.

The festival will also showcase regional flavours through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cuisine counters, presented by specialty restaurants such as Chittoor Naidu, Palle Vindu and Pondy Parottas, with a dessert counter by Cream Stone concluding the celebration.