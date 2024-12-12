IIIT-Bangalore to host computer vision conference ICVGIP 2024

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore will host the 15th edition of the “Indian Conference on Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing” (ICVGIP 2024) from December 13 to 15. Recognized as a premier event in the field of Computer Vision, this conference is organized under the aegis of the Indian Unit of Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence (IUPRAI), an affiliate of the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR).

Since its inception in 1998, ICVGIP has served as a platform to showcase advancements and research in Computer Vision, Graphics, Image Processing, and related areas. Initially held biennially, the conference transitioned to an annual format in 2022 due to rapid growth in the field and increasing participation.

This year’s event is expected to draw over 300 participants from academia and industry. Highlights of the conference include the presentation of the IUPRAI Doctoral Dissertation Award, which celebrates outstanding doctoral research in the fields of Computer Vision, Graphics, Image Processing, and Pattern Recognition. The award includes a citation and a cash prize. ICVGIP 2024 underscores its mission to foster collaboration and innovation within the global Computer Vision community, providing a forum for researchers and professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and drive progress in this rapidly evolving field.