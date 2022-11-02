IIM Rohtak organises mini marathon

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak organised a 5KM Run for Unity - mini marathon in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 147th birth anniversary.

With great zeal, students and faculty members gathered to celebrate the birth of the visionary who guided India's integration into a united nation. The mini marathon witnessed the participation of nearly 550 people from students of all the programmes like PGP, IPM, and IPL, faculty members, and their families.

Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, felicitated the top three runners in both the male and female categories. Samridhi Bishnoi from IPL02 and Shresh Kiran Narang from IPL01 emerged as the winners in the female and male categories, respectively.

He congratulated the ones who participated in the event. He drew attention to the participants towards the aim of run, a single-minded focus to finish the race and emerge out as winners and achievers, much like the Iron Man himself who united the 565 princely states constituting 23 per cent of the population and 40 per cent of the geographical area of pre-Independent India in a democratic manner to build the Republic of India.

He further reminded the students of the commendable feat that was accomplished with the support of VP Menon and General JN Chaudhuri. "Let us all solemnly vow that we will continue to appreciate and emphasize upon the gift that was given to us by Sardar Vallabhai Patel, General JN Chaudhuri, and VP Menon," he said.

He highlighted how in spite of deficient resources, Sardar Patel led us to growth, prosperity, and glory. The momentous morning ended with the recall of a pressing quote by Sardar Patel, "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."