IIMBue 2025 sparks dialogue on change and innovation

Bengaluru: IIMBue 2025, the flagship leadership conclave of the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association (IIMBAA), brought together global alumni and thought leaders to explore the theme “Shifting Realities and Soaring Possibilities”. The two-day event featured workshops, curated breakouts, panel discussions, and keynotes, with conversations spanning healthcare, AI-driven business transformation, wellness, mental health, and global capability centres.

For the first time, IIMBue hosted a venture pavilion and an author’s nook, highlighting entrepreneurial and literary contributions of alumni. IIMBue also partnered with EnaAble India to make the event inclusive.

Deepu Chandran, Convenor of IIMBue, credited the alumni volunteer network for scaling up the conclave, while Harish Mittal, President of IIMBAA, reflected on the journey from a “mad idea” in 2015 to today’s global platform, celebrating the power of alumni connections in knowledge-sharing, professional growth, and community impact.

The conclave opened with Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health, urging the community to adopt technology-driven health practices, yoga, and preventive care. A panel on quick commerce featuring industry leaders Vipul Parekh (Big Basket), Nandita Sinha (Myntra), and Aditya Anand (Yoga Bar) examined evolving consumer behavior, AI-enabled personalization, and Gen Z’s demand for authenticity and speed.