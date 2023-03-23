IIT-D among top 50 institutions in the world for Engg, Tech

In the 13th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, IIT Delhi was listed as one of the top 50 institutions in the world for Engineering and Technology. According to the QS World University Rankings, IIT Delhi has been ranked 48th globally with a score of 80.1 in Engineering and Technology, which is the institute's core area. Last year, the institute was ranked 72nd in the same ranking.





IIT Delhi informed that five of the institute's academic programmes featured among the top 100 subjects globally in the Engineering and Technology area. The five programmes include Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Chemical Engineering.





The QS World University Rankings revealed that the institute's Electrical Engineering programme achieved the 49th rank (overall score of 76.7), Computer Science 67th (overall score of 71.8), Mechanical Engineering 70th (overall score of 75.5), Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score of 77.0), and Chemical Engineering was ranked 96th (overall score of 72.4). According to IIT Delhi, some subjects were also ranked among the top two domestically. Electrical and Electronics (1st), Civil & Structural (1st), Statistics & Operations Research (1st), Computer Science and Information Systems (2nd), Chemical (2nd), Material Science (2nd), and Biological Sciences (2nd).





While commenting on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Prof P.V. Rao, Dean, Planning & Head, Rankings, IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi is among the top fifty institutions globally in the area of Engineering and Technology and also five programmes offered by the institute have achieved top hundred ranks globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, which is a phenomenal achievement". A total of 54 specific subjects were ranked in 2023 by the QS under five broad subject areas in 1594 institutions from across the globe.