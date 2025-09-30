IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in applied data science & AI

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the second batch of its certificate programme in applied data science & artificial intelligence: from fundamentals to deployment. Offered under the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), this six-month initiative is designed to provide learners with end-to-end expertise in applied data science and AI—from programming to deployment—culminating in a rigorous, industry-oriented capstone project.

The programme responds to an urgent need for professionals skilled in leveraging AI and data-driven technologies across industries. Sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, education, manufacturing, and transportation are undergoing rapid transformation through the adoption of AI-enabled decision-making. Reports by McKinsey and the World Economic Forum highlight that by 2030, most enterprises will operate with a “data and AI first” approach, while nearly 40% of current skill sets risk obsolescence within five years. This underscores the importance of upskilling in AI and data science to remain relevant in the evolving job market.

The curriculum is carefully structured to provide both conceptual grounding and practical application. Participants begin with Python programming, data handling, and exploratory data analysis before progressing to supervised and unsupervised learning methods such as regression, classification, clustering, and dimensionality reduction. Advanced modules cover deep learning, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing. Theprogramme also emphasizes responsible AI and best practices in deployment using MLOps, Docker, andcloud-based solutions.

A distinguishing feature is its capstone project, where learners address real-world problems using AI tools and frameworks. This hands-on approach ensures that participants can translate theoretical knowledge into deployable solutions applicable to their professional contexts.

Prof. Ankur Gupta from IIT Delhi’s Centre for Applied Research in Electronics said, “This programme is built around doing, not just knowing. Learners practice Python, machine learning, and deep learning, and then take models into production with MLOps and responsible AI. The capstone and industry cases ensure participants leave with practical skills they can apply immediately in their workplaces.”

The programme is suitable for aspiring data scientists, analytics professionals, engineers, technologists, and researchers who want to advance their expertise in applied AI and data science. Delivered in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, it comprises 72 hours of live online lectures, practical tutorials, asynchronous learning components, and a 40-hour capstone. Participants may also opt for a short campus immersion at IIT Delhi.

On successful completion, learners who meet all requirements will receive an e-Certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi. By equipping professionals with critical AI and data science skills, the programme contributes to bridging the widening talent gap in one of the most transformative fields of the 21st century.