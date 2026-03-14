IIT H launches new MTech programmes in AI/ML and computational chemical engineering

The Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT H) has introduced two new postgraduate programmes—MTech in AI/ML in Chemical Engineering and MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering—designed to equip engineers with skills required for the increasing use of digital technologies in industrial processes.

The MTech in AI/ML in Chemical Engineering integrates core chemical engineering concepts with emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven modelling.

The programme aims to train students to apply advanced algorithms and analytical methods to challenges in areas such as process optimisation, materials discovery, reaction engineering, smart manufacturing, and sustainable energy systems.

The second programme, MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering, focuses on the modelling and simulation of complex chemical processes.

The curriculum combines chemical engineering with mathematics and computing, covering subjects such as computational thermodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, molecular modelling, reaction modelling, and numerical optimisation. The programme aims to help students develop computational approaches for analysing and improving industrial chemical processes.

Both programmes place emphasis on research, hands-on computational training, and interaction with industry. According to the institute, graduates may pursue careers in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, advanced materials, and digital manufacturing.

B. S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said the new programmes reflect the evolving role of data and intelligent systems in engineering. He noted that innovation in engineering is increasingly influenced by the combination of scientific knowledge, computational tools, and digital technologies.

He added that programmes integrating artificial intelligence with core engineering disciplines can help develop solutions relevant to future industrial and societal challenges.

Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, said the field is undergoing significant changes with the integration of advanced simulations, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making. According to him, the new programmes aim to prepare engineers who can analyse complex chemical systems and design computationally efficient solutions for next-generation process industries.

Admissions to both programmes will begin in the upcoming academic cycle. Students will be admitted through standard postgraduate admission channels, including the Common Online Admission Portal (COAP) with GATE-based selection for Ministry of Education seats, along with a limited number of self-sponsored seats.