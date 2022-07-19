IIT Hyderabad refining the future of fabrication at central workshop on campus

The Central Workshop, the first fabrication facility set up at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) in 2009. Over the year, it has developed and enhanced its capability by acquiring no. of sophisticated machines with very specific purposes in mind. The primary objective of the Central Workshop is to provide hands-on training to the students, be it IITH Students or technocrats from the nearby institutes. Recently IITH has conducted a skill development workshop for 57 ITI students from Patancheru and Sangareddy in 4 batches in May and June to strengthen their skills in conventional Machining and give them an introduction to the modern CNC machinery.

Proudly presenting the facility as one more step towards achieving 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "IITH, with full determination, is focused towards ensuring its every step serves humankind in better & get closer to the motto of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity. Central Workshop is one unique platform at IITH that is not only aiding engineering excellence but also encouraging the learning & development of the talents surrounding IITH. We will ensure IITH is not only known globally for its research but also as a Centre of Excellence for Skill Development."

Briefing about the facility Dr Karri Badarinath, Faculty-in-Charge, Central Workshop, mentioned, "The facility has been used extensively for research-related fabrication work by Faculty, Students & Startups at IITH. IITH has a very vibrant Startup culture, and many of these startups use this facility to fabricate & test their products utilizing the expertise IITH has obtained over the decade."

In addition to supporting the department & campus by making sanitiser stand during the pandemic, Central Workshop has supported many high-tech fabrications for Maruti Suzuki V2X Projects, TiHAN, and Startups like Germsafe, Crystal Ball, and Manali Swings, to name a few.

Facilities at the Central Workshop include the state-of-the-art equipment along with an Electrical & Electronics Shop comprising signal generators, voltage/ current sources, and a Fitting shop comprising bench vices, pedestal drilling machines, tapping machines, and wheel grinder machines will complete sets of tools and accessories.