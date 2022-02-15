IKS research funding for University of Hyderabad

Two research proposals submitted by the faculty of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been selected for AICTE's Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) funding. 156 proposals were submitted from different Universities and Institutions, out of which only 15 were shortlisted for funding. Both the proposals submitted from the University of Hyderabad were shortlisted and will be funded with Rs.10 lakhs each for a period of two years.

Research proposal on 'Sanskrit Word Order following the steps of target language' submitted by Dr Amba Kulkarni, Professor at the Department of Sanskrit Studies and research proposal on 'Sanskrit to Indian Language Machine Translation cum Language Accessor' submitted by Prof Parameswari Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies (CALTS) are selected from UoH.

Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is an innovative cell under Ministry of Education (MoE) at AICTE, New Delhi. It was established to promote interdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS, preserve and disseminate IKS for further research and societal applications. It will actively engage in spreading the rich heritage of our country and traditional knowledge in the field of Arts and literature, Agriculture, Basic Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Management, Economics, etc.

The main objective of this Research Project is to promote research in the field of IKS at various levels by providing opportunities to scholars in research projects on the themes of their choice and among the major areas of investigation identified by the IKS or in the IKS's own projects and related disciplines. The objective is to create and update the general research capabilities of the faculty members in IKS of various institutes in the country.