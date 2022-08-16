Independence Day celebrations at UoH

University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated India's 76th Independence Day, the Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Prof B J Rao, hoisted the National Flag at the campus in Hyderabad on Monday.

Prof B J Rao mentioned some of the activities that have been carried out under the mandate of the status of Institution of Eminence (IoE) like enhancement of research infrastructure, increased student strength, improved perception, alumni engagement, among other developmental activities. He also mentioned some of the significant achievements of the university faculty, students and alumni who have received many recognitions nationally and globally.

Talking about research, Prof Rao has underlined the fact that the University has more than 265 ongoing research projects operated by the faculty members with a total outlay of 350 crore rupees funded by various national and international agencies, besides more than 65 patents in India and abroad having been filed.

Welcoming the National Education Policy, Prof Rao said that it aimed at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3% (2018) to 50% by 2035. He also exhorted all the stakeholders on the need to be supportive to other Higher education institutions in their development, community engagement and service, contribution to various fields of practice, faculty development for the higher education system, and support to school education. He also expressed a firm resolve to improve the faculty and student diversity through the internationalization that the NEP and the IoE mandated, turning us into a truly global player in Higher Education.