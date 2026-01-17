IndiaAI, MeitY, IITH host working group meeting on inclusion for social empowerment

Hyderabad: The IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad (IITH), hosted the Working Group Meeting on Inclusion for Social Empowerment at the IITH campus. The meeting brought together senior policymakers, academic leaders, industry experts, researchers, startups, and students to deliberate on inclusive, human-centric, and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. The meeting forms part of a nationwide series of consultations ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026. Insights and recommendations from these working group discussions will help shape the Summit’s agenda and outcomes.

The inaugural session featured addresses by Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra and Indian Chair of the Working Group; Ambassador Thomas Schneider, Director, Federal Office for Communications, Switzerland; Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad; Dr. Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Additional Director, AI & ET Division, MeitY; and Ch. Bharath Reddy, Joint Director (e-Governance), Government of Telangana. Speakers underscored the need to embed inclusion, trust, and societal relevance at the core of India’s AI journey.

Welcoming participants, Prof. B.S. Murty highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to AI, stressing that technology must translate into real-world societal benefits while addressing challenges related to responsibility and acceptance. Dr. Nalin Kumar Srivastava set the context by emphasising that AI adoption must prioritise equity, access, and social empowerment, placing people at the centre of technological progress.

Rajesh Aggarwal outlined India’s structured approach to AI across seven thematic verticals, including social empowerment. He noted that while AI is driving advances across sectors such as healthcare, science, and materials, it must work for diverse social and economic groups and avoid reinforcing existing inequalities.

Ambassador Thomas Schneider, delivering the keynote address, emphasised the need for sustainable and inclusive AI that respects dignity, fundamental rights, and autonomy. He highlighted the importance of global, multi-stakeholder cooperation to ensure AI serves the common good. The programme included a technical keynote on “Reimagine Bharat with AI” by Prof. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Reliance Jio, followed by panel discussions on inclusive AI development and societal adoption of AI. Experts examined bias mitigation, equitable access, trust, accountability, and real-world deployment challenges, particularly in healthcare and public services. Startup pitch sessions, student interactions, and networking discussions complemented the deliberations. The event concluded with a closed-door hybrid meeting of the Working Group to consolidate key recommendations.

Outcomes from the meeting will contribute to national-level discussions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing India’s commitment to building inclusive, responsible, and human-centric AI ecosystems aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.