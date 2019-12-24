Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad developing systems for water treatment, biodiesel

Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad developing systems for water treatment, biodiesel
Highlights

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) are developing algal-bacterial hybrid systems that can reduce wastewater treatment...

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) are developing algal-bacterial hybrid systems that can reduce wastewater treatment cost and provide practical routes to produce recyclable water and biodiesel.

The researchers hope their system would help rural communities in the long run, a press release from the IIT said here on Monday.

The immediate intended beneficiaries of the research, however, are the gated urban communities that have in-house plants for treating sewage, the release said.

The present sewage treatment facilities in the country can only treat about 26 billion litres per day, it said. The unavailability of an extensive centralised system of wastewater treatment in class I cities and class II towns results in the discharge of untreated wastewater into water bodies and land, resulting in severe pollution and contamination issues, the release said.

The results of this socially relevant work have been published in the past couple of years in peer-review journals such as Journal of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, Water Environment Research and Environmental Science and Pollution Research, it added.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top