Indian standards to be part of curriculum in eminent institutions

With a view to introduce Indian standards as an integral part of the curriculum in eminent institutions, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has partnered with six top engineering institutes of India.

Officials said that this initiative is for institutionalising the engagement of BIS with the institutes for securing the active participation of academia.

The partnership was signed with the Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy on November 28, 2022 for establishment of a 'BIS Standardization Chair Professor' at these institutes.

The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development in Science and various disciplines in the institutes. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, during the signing ceremony said that the MoU between these institutes and BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating research and development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops or lectures, training and short-term education programs. The official emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in the formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing. It is also anticipated that technology innovation and standards development will be interwoven seamlessly to foster development of technology-oriented products and services.