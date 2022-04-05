Indian writing in English Web Resource unveiled

The web resource has literary texts, author biographies, survey essays on key themes and genres, and features like poets reading out their work. Eventually, it will include archives from IWE, interviews with authors, essays on English by Indian literary figures, and teaching resources.

The Department of English, University of Hyderabad, unveiled the first web resource for Indian Writing in English on Tuesday. IWE online is being executed under the Institution of Eminence project of the University, by Anna Kurian and Pramod K Nayar of the English Department.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, unveiling the website at the IWE Online said: "I am delighted at this unique web resource for students and scholars of Indian Writing in English.

As an IoE project, this has a special role to play in stimulating greater interest in the mosaic of Indian Writing, particularly because when Indian writers use English, they give it a unique style and substance. I congratulate Anna Kurian and Pramod K Nayar for this innovative project, the world's first web resource for IWE"

Anna Kurian, Principal Investigator said that IWE will be an extraordinarily useful resource for the student but also the general reader in the area.