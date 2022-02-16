India's biggest Study Abroad fest on Feb 19

iSchoolConnect Technologies, an AI-based Edtech company, is hosting India's biggest Study Abroad Fest on February 19 and 20, 2022. The virtual fair is a two-day event that allows parents and aspiring students to meet one-on-one with representatives from prominent overseas universities.

"With over 50 booths set up by international recruitment officers of top universities from around the globe, the Study Abroad Fest is our endeavor to facilitate conversations between aspirants from India, South Asia, and the Middle East with experts and intellectuals from top global universities," says Vaibhav Gupta, Marketing and Alliance Head, iSchoolConnect Technologies.

University representatives from leading study abroad destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will set up virtual booths to nurture high-quality leads and engage with potential candidates. Aspirants will get an opportunity to have personalized conversations with experts about the nuances of university admission and the various courses offered. "This time, we are receiving a tremendous response, with thousands of students already registered for the event," said Vaibhav Gupta.

For registration you can visit https://pages.ischoolconnect.com/ischoolconnect-study-abroad-fest-4.0