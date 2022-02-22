Inspiring entrepreneurs award to GITAM alumni

GITAM School of Technology's alumni and Founder of Phoenix Global Subhash Kakarla received 30 under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs Award under Young Though Leader Category by Business Mint.

A graduate of GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad campus (2013-17) and post-graduate (MBA) from IIM Rachni, Subhash has shortlisted from more than 800 nominations were received from a variety of industries, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation and media.

Subhash worked some time in Goldman Sachs and FactSet. He has published several research papers in the areas of finance and analytics in reputed journals with high impact factor with ISBN/ISSN. He received a University Merit medal and the Best All Rounder award for his meritorious contributions. He is highly interested in rural skill development, education and he is also the President of an NGO, based out of Hyderabad.

While announcing this award, Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, talent is plentiful, and businesses aim to attract emerging stars that will help shape the world's future while conserving the expertise and experience of today's entrepreneurs. He further added that their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, Director-Engineering Prof V K Mittal, Associate Director Prof N.Seetaramaiah, HoIs, HoDs, faculty and students congratulated Subhash on his achievement.