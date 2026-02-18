International conference highlights coastal conservation and community responsibility

A one-day International Conference in Biological Sciences titled “Coast, Community & Conservation” brought together scientists, academicians, researchers, and students to deliberate on sustainable coastal management and environmental accountability.

Organised at Somaiya Vidyavihar, the conference was supported by the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation of Maharashtra. The event saw participation from 127 delegates representing 27 institutions across three countries, reflecting strong academic and professional interest in marine and coastal conservation. The conference was aligned with global sustainability priorities, particularly the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on climate action and life below water. Speakers stressed that coastal conservation must move beyond theoretical discourse and translate into evidence-based action and community engagement.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sreenath K.R., Director General of the Fishery Survey of India, underlined the ecological and socio-economic significance of India’s extensive coastline. He noted that coastal ecosystems—ranging from mangroves and wetlands to estuaries and coral habitats—play a crucial role in supporting biodiversity and sustaining livelihoods. Coastal communities, he observed, are both beneficiaries of healthy ecosystems and among the first to suffer the impacts of environmental degradation.

The conference featured technical sessions that explored key themes including oceanography, mangrove and wetland ecology, biodiversity conservation, pollution and bioremediation, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, environmental toxicology, climate change, and community-led marine initiatives. Experts called for science-driven policies and collaborative approaches to address mounting ecological pressures.

Dr. Deepak Apte of DES Pune University challenged prevailing misconceptions about coastal ecosystems and emphasised the need for rigorous scientific research to inform conservation strategies. Adding an international dimension, Dr. Bhavani Narayanaswamy highlighted the global consequences of plastic pollution and its cascading effects on marine life and food security.

Academic engagement formed a significant component of the event, with 30 oral presentations and 53 poster presentations by students and young researchers.

The research showcased innovative and practical approaches to tackling real-world environmental challenges, demonstrating the growing role of emerging scientists in conservation discourse.

Prof. (Dr.) Vikrant Deshmukh, Convenor of the Conference and Head of the Department of Zoology, described Mumbai’s coastline as a dynamic ecological system that illustrates resilience and adaptation amid increasing human pressures.

He emphasised the importance of integrating research, policy, and community participation to safeguard coastal habitats.

The conference concluded with a collective call for sustained collaboration between scientists, institutions, policymakers, and local communities to ensure long-term coastal sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship.