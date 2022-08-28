International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022 announced

The International Teachers' Olympiad 2022—the largest multinational Olympiad for teachers, was recently announced to support teachers' continuous growth and professional development. This is a dramatic shift in the educational ecology by refocusing the Olympiad on teachers rather than students–giving them a chance, for the first time ever, to determine their core skills and competencies.

The Olympiad is expected to draw participation from 100,000 teachers of various nationalities across the globe. The goal is to determine the effectiveness of teaching practices across global teaching standards and empower teachers for hybrid classrooms, the changing modalities, evolved pedagogies, and innovative practices.

Suraasa (Les Transformations), the organizer of the event, has announced that the registration for the Olympiad will begin on the 1st of September, & will be open to in-service, retired as well as aspiring teachers to participate. The teacher upskilling platform also claimed that top teachers from the Olympiad will win cash prizes as well.

As much as it helps teachers, the Olympiad also comes as a blessing for schools struggling to map a professional development plan for their teachers. Schools will get a separate report with aggregated, overall scores of all their teachers combined along with an action plan for enhancing student achievement & engagement in their classrooms. This will help them as well as their teachers to approach professional development & growth in a more data-aware manner. Rishabh Khanna, leading Cognitive Scientist and Suraasa CEO shares his thoughts about the Olympiad, "Teachers are highly underappreciated and underrated. We believe that the International Teachers' Olympiad will go a long way in getting them the much-deserved recognition by highlighting their expertise in the world. It will act as a tool for teachers to discover their true teaching potential by identifying their individual strengths and giving them a concrete plan of action to achieve their goals."