Introducing young innovators to the world of ventures

KL (Deemed-to-be University), has hosted a riveting Startup Expo in its Hyderabad Campus. A 2-day long live event witnessed the networking of young innovators, investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs. It included a massive registration and participation from several colleges in the city, in several skill trades. The expo aimed to provide an interface between startups and investors, allowing the startups to expand their networks and get validation from experienced technology entrepreneurs and investors.

"The expo reflects the strong trust and ideals for entrepreneurship that we harbor, which is the key to our country's socio-economic development. Our desire is to provide students who have a vision or an idea, with all the skills and opportunities necessary to launch them into their entrepreneurial journey. And the KL Startup Expo'22 has been a phenomenal start to the lifelong journeys of many a youth. At the university, we strive to showcase the dynamic and highly vibrant nature of entrepreneurship to encourage our students, not to seek employment, but to create large scale employment opportunities". said Prof L Koteswara Rao, Principal, Engineering, KL Deemed-to-be University.

The event witnessed prominent investors in the likes of Surya K Vidiyala, CEO of CITRUS 360, Global Entrepreneur, Innovator, Investor and Advisor, Viiveck Verma, CIO, Recykal Foundation and Venture Partner, Venture Catalyst, and Sandip Poddar, MD at Amel Services and Consultancy, Board Member at Banka Bioloo & LP Investor in PE and VC Funds. The experienced investors and mentors evaluated and validated the business ideas of the participating tech talent.

A packed day of idea pitches, showcase, and remarkable networking, KL Startup Expo 2022, bore some of the most innovative student designs of the year. Ramana Kumar, a student at KL Deemed-to-be University showcased an intriguing 'Healer Hoodie', a hoodie ergonomically embedded with a massager which the user can connect to their mobile via Bluetooth, and control subjectively.

Ashrith Munikuntla from PIL Gaming Solutions said, "We are an exclusive e-learning platform entirely dedicated to gaming and game development. Our model is a subscription-based e-learning website where it connects gaming enthusiasts to trainers, Esports players, streamers, and mentors around the globe."

Ayush Dasgupta, another entrepreneur from KLH displayed InFinet. It is a digital concierge that simplifies and enhances the experience of, but is not limited to people accompanying passengers to and from the airport – the concept of which can be applied in multiple sectors.