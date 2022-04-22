'Invest in the planet' for a safer world

We need to go beyond talking and act now to build a safer and greener planet. Mobilising youth at scale and engaging them to build solutions for a world they will inherit from us is important. We can't wait! We aim to mobilise 100k youth leaders every year on green technology and climate. A lot can be achieved if youth are activated on agendas that matter to the planet. Developing a pipeline of human centre leaders who value people and the planet over business and profits is what the world needs today. As youth transition to the industry in the next 5-10 years, this pipeline of environment and climate-conscious workforce can make a huge difference. Engaging and investing in youth is the key."

-Manav Subodh- Managing Director of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation

It is to remind us that the time to act is now, while it's still possible. It is a wake-up call for all of us, for societies, for industries, for governments to address climate change and sustainable development in parallel. With Earth warming up rapidly there is a dire need for strengthened commitments to curb emissions and to limit the global average temperature increase to no higher than 1.5°C. World over there ought to be a transition to a fully sustainable renewable energy from thermal power. It will not only mitigate the impact of climate change but also drastically reduce air pollution. Green cover needs to be expanded by increasing forest areas and planting more and more trees to absorb carbon dioxide from air.

- Dr Mukesh Kwatra, founder of Smiling Tree

Earth Day was founded as a day of education about environmental issues. But now, we need to move urgently from education to action as Climate Change threatens our very existence. Already the marginalised and poor communities of rural India are living the reality of a changing climate - yield losses, livestock mortality, water scarcity and an increased frequency of extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods and cyclones among others. We have to start adapting to this reality and nature offers us the best way to enable this. Recognising the value of our ecosystems and the vital services they offer is imperative. Restoring and nurturing these ecosystems is a promising pathway to build resilience and reduce vulnerabilities of communities and the environment.

- Crispino Lobo, Managing Trustee and Co-Founder