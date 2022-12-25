ISB continues to be favourite talent destination for India Inc

Hyderabad: The recently concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) saw recruiters across sectors hiring in large numbers. Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting companies made 1578 offers to students, reaffirming their faith in the quality of talent offered by ISB students.

73% of those placed were able to shift functions while 79% moved to a new sector, thereby making meaningful moves towards building careers of their choice. The average annual accepted CTC stood at INR 34.21 lakhs – a 2.5 times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of INR 13.39 lakhs. The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and General Management/Leadership Programmes were the leading functions that students got job offers for. In addition, the Media and Entertainment, and Supply Chain and Logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at ISB. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year.

More than 14% of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. 36% of the PGP Class of 2023 are women, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 40% of the total job offers were made to women students. Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said - "ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations."

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core philosophy of 'One-School Two Campuses'. For the third year running, the entire placements process was conducted virtually.