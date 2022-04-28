iSchool conducts 'Study Abroad Fest'

iSchoolConnect Technologies, an AI-based Edtech company, hosted India's biggest Study Abroad Fest on April 23 and 24, 2022. The virtual fair was a two-day event focused on guiding students to the right universities based on their profiles and fostering communication between applicants and representatives from prominent overseas universities.

The virtual fest drew more than 35 overseas university participants from across 10 countries. University representatives from premier institutions such as The University of Arizona, University College Dublin, Illinois Institute Of Technology, The University of Toronto, and Northeastern Illinois University set up their virtual booths to nurture high-quality leads and engage with potential candidates.

"It was for the first time we participated in the event conducted by iSchoolconnect. In my opinion, they tried their best to bring quality aspirants to the fair. We were able to interact well with students aspiring to pursue our Undergraduate and Master's programs," said Srikumar Panyam, Director India Operations, Illinois Institute of Technology.

Student profiles were evaluated by expert counselors with over 15 years of experience that helped potential students find the best-fit universities from top study abroad destinations. The fest enabled aspirants to learn more about their choice of universities and build a rapport with the university admissions team. Additionally, 10 students received iSchoolConnect study abroad services at no cost to assist them with their journey abroad.